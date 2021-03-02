INTERVIEW

Sputnik V: 'We want the vaccine to not be political,' Kirill Dmitriev says

Russia plans to boost the production of its Sputnik V vaccine. © France 24 screengrab

Russia plans to boost the production of its Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V and increase its distribution around the world. While it is not yet approved by the EU, the vaccine is already registered for use in over 40 countries. Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund which financed Sputnik V, told FRANCE 24 "we want the vaccine to not be political" and that expanding its use would be "one of the non-political bridges that Russia and Europe can have together".