In Bangladesh, Covid-19 vaccination drive launched in one of world's largest brothels

Women wait to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at a hospital near the Daulatdia brothel in Bangladesh, on March 3, 2021. © AFP / FRANCE 24

Video by: Sam BALL

Daulatdia, a vast warren of alleyways and shacks the size of a small village, is the largest brothel in Bangladesh and possibly the world. Here, close to 2,000 women live and work, servicing around 3,000 clients every day. Now, the brothel's sex workers are among the first in Bangladesh to be offered a vaccine against Covid-19 and community leaders have launched a campaign to try to convince as many women as possible to get the jab.