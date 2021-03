‘Longyi Revolution’: Why Myanmar protesters are using women’s clothes as protection

Longyis are hung above a street during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 6, 2021. © Reuters / France 24

Video by: Sam BALL

Protesters in Myanmar have taken to stringing up traditional women's skirts, called longyis, on clothes lines across streets as a way to protect themselves from security forces. According to old Myanmar traditions, walking beneath clothes that cover women’s private parts is considered bad luck.