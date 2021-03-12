'Crisis point': Asian Americans face spike in hate crimes

Chinatown in Boston on March 7, 2021. © AFP / FRANCE 24

Video by: Sam BALL

Hate crimes against Asian Americans rose by 150 percent last year as the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the USA, according to a new report. Some have blamed the rhetoric of former president Donald Trump, who repeatedly referred to the novel coronavirus as the "China virus", while lawmakers have warned that anti-Asian racism has reached a "crisis point". And in Oakland's Chinatown, citizens have taken matters into their own hands with volunteers patrolling the streets to protect residents and businesses.