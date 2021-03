'A symbol of Marseille': Vélodrome football stadium becomes vast vaccination centre

It is hoped up to 2,000 people a day will soon be able to get vaccinated against Covid-19 at a new vaccination centre inside Marseille's Vélodrome stadium. © AFP / FRANCE 24

Video by: Sam BALL

One of the largest Covid-19 vaccination centres in France opened Monday at the Vélodrome stadium, home of football club Olympique de Marseille, where up to 2,000 people a day may soon be able to receive jabs against the virus. It is hoped the stadium's symbolic importance will encourage more locals to get vaccinated in a country where vaccine hesitancy is notoriously high.