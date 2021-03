Morocco’s cannabis farmers: ‘Poor and living in fear’

A cannabis farmer in the Rif mountains region of Morocco on March 13, 2021. © Reuters / France 24

In Morocco’s impoverished Rif mountains, cannabis farming provides an essential economic lifeline. Now, the Moroccan government looks set to legalise the drug’s use, cultivation and export for medicine and industry. But many farmers, who say they face poverty, the fear of arrest and exploitation by dealers and traffickers, are not convinced the law change will do much to improve their lives.