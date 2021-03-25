Living among the dead: Families make their homes among Venezuela's looted tombs

A family living at the Southern General Cemetery in Venezuela's capital Caracas. © AFP / FRANCE 24

Video by: Sam BALL

The vast Southern General Cemetery in Venezuela's capital Caracas houses the remains of thousands of the deceased. But it is also home to a handful of the living. Victims of poverty in a country mired in an economic crisis, a number of families have set up makeshift homes among the tombstones or inside mausoleums. Some have found a way to earn extra food and money by protecting the graves from robbers, who regularly ransack the tombs in search of anything valuable.