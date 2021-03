Go to Serbia for a free Covid vaccine? Country offers jabs to foreigners

A vaccination centre in Belgrade, Serbia, on March 25, 2021. © Reuters / France 24

Video by: Sam BALL

Hundreds of foreigners flocked to Serbia this week after the country began offering free Covid-19 vaccines to people from abroad. The country has one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe – in contrast to many of its neighbours who have struggled to get their inoculation programmes off the ground.