Glimpse of a post-Covid future? Masks ditched as Gibraltar nears total vaccination

A view of Gibraltar on March 28, 2021. © REUTERS / FRANCE 24

Video by: Sam BALL

Signs reminding people to wear a face mask in public were taken down by workmen in Gibraltar on Sunday in the latest indication that life is slowly returning to something close to normal in the small British overseas territory. Gibraltar is one of the first places in the world to have vaccinated virtually its entire adult population against Covid-19 and may now offer a clue as to how other nations will fare when their own populations are inoculated.