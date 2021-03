‘All about physics’: How the Ever Given was finally refloated

The Ever Given was freed on Monday, March 30, a week after getting lodged in the Suez Canal. © AFP / FRANCE 24

Video by: Sam BALL

It took seven days, heavy machinery and an international team of salvage workers, but in the end it was a force of nature – rising tides – that helped finally free the Ever Given cargo ship a week after it got stuck in the Suez Canal and blocked one of the world's busiest waterways.