'50 shades of Covid measures': Restrictions failing to halt Paris Covid surge, say doctors

Crowds at the banks of the River Seine in Paris on March 28, 2021. © REUTERS / FRANCE 24

Video by: Sam BALL

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to address the nation on Wednesday evening amid a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country. In Paris, the epicentre of the current Coronavirus wave sweeping France, many health workers will be hoping the president will declare a new national lockdown. They say the current system of limited, localised restrictions are having little impact on slowing the spread of the virus.