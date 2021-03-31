'50 shades of Covid measures': Restrictions failing to halt Paris Covid surge, say doctors
French President Emmanuel Macron is due to address the nation on Wednesday evening amid a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country. In Paris, the epicentre of the current Coronavirus wave sweeping France, many health workers will be hoping the president will declare a new national lockdown. They say the current system of limited, localised restrictions are having little impact on slowing the spread of the virus.