Brazil’s night funerals: Victims buried round the clock as Covid-19 deaths soar

A burial takes place at a cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 30, 2021 © Reuters / France 24

Video by: Sam BALL

With Brazil's Covid-19 death toll soaring to record highs in recent days, some cemeteries are now holding funerals at night, with not enough time in the day to bury all the victims of the virus.