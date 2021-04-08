Video

Macron to propose closing elite ENA civil service school as part of reforms

French President Emmanuel Macron will unveil a series of public service reforms on Thursday, including scrapping the national school of administration known as ENA — one of the "grande écoles" — which has educated four French presidents as well as numerous heads of industry. The move comes as the president seeks to shore up his popularity ahead of a challenge from the far right in next year's election. FRANCE 24’s international affairs editor Philip Turle explains that ENA is perceived as overly elitist and cut off from the reality of people’s lives.