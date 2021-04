A lake 'made of plastic': Volunteers help clean up Bolivia's Uru Uru Lake

Bolivia's Uru Uru Lake on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. © REUTERS / FRANCE 24

Video by: Sam BALL

Bolivia's Uru Uru Lake was once a thriving ecosystem and tourist attraction. But through climate change and human pollution it has become little more than a wasteland, inundated with mounds of plastic and other waste. On April 7, hundreds of volunteers gathered at Uru Uru to begin picking up and taking away some of the vast swathes of rubbish, hoping to restore the lake to something of its former glory.