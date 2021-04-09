On the Ground

Early spring frost destroys most of France’s grape harvest

Video by: Shirli SITBON

Warm temperatures in early spring were followed by two nights of frost: a lethal combination that has destroyed most of France's grape harvest and much of its fruit harvest for this year. Many farmers lit small fires to heat the air surrounding the vines, while others sprinkled their vineyards to create an icy coating over the grapes, like small igloos meant to protect the fruit. Other fruit growers have also seen much of their harvest destroyed. FRANCE 24's Shirli Sitbon reports.