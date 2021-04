US recommends ‘pause’ in Johnson & Johnson vaccines after reports of blood clots

The United States’ federal agencies have recommended today a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after six women under the age of 50 developed blood clots after receiving a shot. This comes several weeks after European regulators found a link between the AstraZeneca jab and rare cases of blood clots, as FRANCE 24’s Washington correspondent Kethevane Gorjestani reports.