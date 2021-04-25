India's double mutant variant suspected of fuelling Covid-19 surge

The so-called double mutant variant of Covid – discovered in India – is suspected of fuelling the continent's current wave of infections. First detected in samples collected in the city of Nagpur in October, it's now circulating widely. It's also been found in at least 10 other countries – including the UK, Germany and Australia. Little is known about the variant, but there's currently no evidence that it's more lethal than the original version of the virus. Experts believe its mutations make it more transmissible. They also fear it could be more resistant to vaccines.