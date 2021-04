Covid vaccines: Young and healthy try their luck at Marseille vaccination centre

People queue outside a vaccination centre at the Vélodrome stadium in Marseille on April 29, 2021. © AFP / FRANCE 24

Video by: Sam BALL

Outside the Vélodrome football stadium in Marseille, dozens of people have been queuing up for a Covid-19 vaccine in recent weeks. But many of those waiting in line are young and healthy people who would not normally qualify for a shot. They are hoping to get given one of the many vaccines left over at the end of the day that would otherwise go to waste.