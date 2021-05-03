Back to the dance floor? Test events set stage for return to nightclubs and festivals

People listen to a band at a festival in Liverpool, UK, on May 2, 2021. © Reuters / France 24

Video by: Sam BALL

Liverpool in the UK held a two-day mini-festival over the weekend, which saw around 5,000 attendees flock to the city's Sefton Park, while on Friday night, the city hosted a club night at a warehouse on the docks. These are just the latest events testing whether it is safe for large crowds to gather in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic – and may be the first sign of a long awaited return to nightlife and live music.