'Mini-India': Fears Nepal could be next as Indian Covid-19 variant hits

Bodies are burned outside a creamtorium in Kathmandu, Nepal, on May 3, 2021. © Reuters / France 24

Video by: Sam BALL

With India overwhelmed by a devastating explosion of Covid-19 cases fuelled by a new strain of the virus, there are fears in neighbouring Nepal that a new deadly wave of the pandemic could be about to strike, with border regions already seeing a rise in infections and some crematoriums forced to burn bodies outside due to a lack of space.