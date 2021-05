A decade to vaccinate: Hesitancy slows Africa's Covid-19 inoculation drive

A man is vaccinated against Covid-19 in Nairobi, Kenya, on APril 27, 2021. © Reuters / France 24

Video by: Sam BALL

At the current vaccination rate in Africa's most populous country, Nigeria, it would take nearly ten years to inoculate the entire adult population against Covid-19. The slow rollout has been blamed by some health experts at least in part on high levels of vaccine hesitancy, a situation encountered across the continent.