Indian healthcare system 'betrayed by monumental policy failure'

© FRANCE 24 screengrab

As Covid-19 infections and deaths in India hit another record on Thursday, journalist and Washington Post columnist Barkha Dutt says the crisis is due to the “criminal incompetence and mismanagement” of the Indian government and authorities. Days after losing her father to Covid, Dutt tells FRANCE 24 she is being targeted and trolled, like many Indian journalists, for speaking up.