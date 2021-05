'No mingling': Covid hits Mount Everest

A view of Mount Everest on April 27, 2021. © AFP / FRANCE 24

Video by: Sam BALL

More than 30 sick climbers have been evacuated from the base of Mount Everest with suspected Coronavirus in recent weeks, raising fears that a hoped-for bumper climbing season could be in jeopardy, while those already at base camp are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.