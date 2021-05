Rickshaws converted to ambulances in Covid-hit India

An auto-rickshaw that has been converted into an ambulance in Bhopal, India. © AFP / FRANCE 24

Video by: Sam BALL

As India battles a devastating second wave of Covid-19, a number of the country's famed auto-rickshaws have been transformed into ambulances, complete with oxygen tanks and medical supplies, to help the sick get to and from hospital.