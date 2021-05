Vaccine tourism: Latin Americans flock to US for Covid-19 jab

A woman is vaccinated against Covid-19 at Miami Beach, Florida, on May 9, 2021. © AFP / France 24

Video by: Sam BALL

With the US racing ahead with its Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, thousands of travellers are flocking to the country from Latin America, where progress in securing and administering jabs has often been much slower. Some travel agencies are even offering packages to the US that include inoculation against the virus.