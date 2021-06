Analysis: War in Libya led to spread of jihadists into Sahel and a rise in attacks

Burkina Faso was once praised for its stability, but the past six years have seen an increase in deadly violence in the Sahel country. Researcher Doudou Sidibe told FRANCE 24 that the civil war in Libya caused terrorists there to cross into Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, where remote villages are often unprotected by government forces.