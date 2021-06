'Hit-and-run tourism': Anger as large cruise ships return to Venice

The first cruise liner to set out from Venice since Covid-19 restrictions were eased left port on June 5, 2021. © AFP / FRANCE 24

Video by: Sam BALL

For some locals in Venice, the absence of cruise ships from the city was one of the few upsides of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the city's waterways left cleaner and calmer as a result. But as the first cruise liner to set out from the city since Covid restrictions were eased left port on Saturday, June 5, many now fear a return to business as usual.