Sea snot: Turkey begins operation to 'save the Marmara'

The Sea of Marmara in Turkey on June 8, 2021. © AFP / FRANCE 24

Video by: Sam BALL

Turkey began an operation Tuesday to clean up a vast outbreak of "sea snot" that has spread across the coastline of the Sea of Marmara in recent weeks. But with experts blaming climate change and pollution for the appearance of the thick, slimy foam, keeping it at bay is likely be a long-term battle.