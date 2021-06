'End of an era': Celebrations, fears in Israel as Netanyahu ousted

People celebrate in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, June 13, after a new government was formed that spells the end for Benjamin Netanyahu's 12 years in office. © Reuters / France 24

Hundreds of Israelis turned out to celebrate on Sunday as Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year run as prime minister came to an end. "We are so excited, we are close to getting heart attacks from excitement," said government supporter Batya Aviram. "He wanted to separate us but thanks to him we got together." But not all are happy to see the long-serving former leader depart.