Floating corpses: Rising Ganges exposes India's Covid graves

Graves exposed on the banks of the Ganges in Allahabad, India, on June 27, 2021. © AFP / FRANCE 24

Video by: Sam BALL

Seasonal flooding of the Ganges river has flushed out dozens of bodies of that had been placed in shallow graves along its banks. Most are believed to be victims of the devastating Covid-19 surge that swept across India in April and May who were buried by families unable to afford the wood necessary for a traditional cremation.