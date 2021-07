General Butt Naked: The notorious Liberian warlord now helping ex-child soldiers

Joshua Milton Blahyi, AKA General Butt Naked. © AFP / France 24

Video by: Sam BALL

He was one of the most feared and violent figures of Liberia’s bloody civil wars, notorious for sacrificing and, by his own admission, cannibalising children, as well as going into battle naked apart from shoes and a gun. But Joshua Blahyi, AKA General Butt Naked, claims he is a changed man, and now helps to rehabilitate child soldiers, though he has still not faced justice for his alleged crimes.