'No water, no food': Animals starve in Lebanon's zoos as economy crumbles

A lion in a zoo near Beirut, Lebanon, on June 23, 2021. © Reuters / France 24

Video by: Sam BALL

With Lebanon plunged into an economic crisis that has wiped 90 percent off the value of its currency, paying for the food and upkeep of the country's zoo animals has become an unaffordable expense. One local NGO, Animals Lebanon, is now working to relocate the remaining animals, including lions and tigers, before it is too late to save them.