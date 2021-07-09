AVIGNON FESTIVAL

Avignon Festival shines spotlight on actors with disabilities

The Avignon Festival is back after 2020's Covid-19 hiatus. France’s biggest performing arts festival sees thousands of actors, dancers and musicians from around the world perform to audiences in the southern French city for three weeks every summer. FRANCE 24's Julie Dungelhoeff and Claire Paccalin met a group of actors with learning disabilities whose play “Bouger les Lignes, histoires de cartes” (Pushing boundaries, stories about maps) has been selected as part of Avignon's official “in” section.