ON THE GROUND

'We're falling apart': Tunisia turns to private clinics as hospitals buckle under Covid-19 surge

Tunisia is experiencing its worst wave of Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic, with more than 100 people dying of the virus each day. With public hospitals overcrowded and under-resourced, the government wants private clinics to take on a larger share of the burden. But the question of who will foot the bill remains unanswered. FRANCE 24's Claire Paccalin, Karim Yahiaoui and Mohamed Farhat report from the capital, Tunis.