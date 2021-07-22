ON THE GROUND

Volunteers rush to help as Tunisia battles spike in Covid-19 cases

Tunisia is suffering its most intense wave of Covid-19 since the start of the crisis, with hospitals overcrowded and oxygen running low. But international aid is beginning to reach the hardest hit areas and many Tunisians have been volunteering and donating to help relieve the pressure on the health system. Among them is Ons Jabeur, the first Arab woman to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. FRANCE 24's Claire Paccalin, Karim Yahiaoui and Mohamed Farhat sent us this report.