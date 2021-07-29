MOBILE VIDEO

Wildfires, floods, sandstorms, typhoons…Extreme, deadly weather events on the rise

Extreme, deadly weather events on the rise, 2021 © Juliette Montilly - AFP

Heatwaves, droughts, floods...The urgency of climate action has been underscored in recent weeks by extreme and deadly weather events. The persistent claims of those insisting that climate change is a non-issue have since evaporated in the haze of heatwaves and fires. Scientists have long predicted that such extremes are likely, but many are surprised that so much change is happening so quickly. FRANCE 24’s Juliette Montilly takes a look at recent events, from Europe and the Americas to Asia.