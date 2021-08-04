Special Program

Beirut explosion, one year on: ‘Collectively, we will come through’

FRANCE 24's Nadia Massih reports from Beirut. © France 24 screengrab

The grim anniversary of the Beirut port blast comes amid an unprecedented economic meltdown and a political stalemate that has kept Lebanon without a functioning government for a year. On a national day of mourning, relatives of the blast's victims sat in rows of chairs at the port, cradling pictures of their slain relatives, as Lebanon's Maronite patriarch conducted a mass shortly after 6:08pm local time – just when the explosion ripped through the city. FRANCE 24's Nadia Massih tells us more.