Beirut explosion, one year on: ‘We will never forget, we will never forgive’

FRANCE 24's Nadia Massih in Beirut. © France 24 screengrab

The grim anniversary, marked with a national day of mourning, comes amid an unprecedented economic and financial meltdown, and a political stalemate that has kept Lebanon without a functioning government for a full year. FRANCE 24's Nadia Massih tells us more with her guest Lynn Tehini, former senior advisor to the ministry of culture.