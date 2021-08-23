ON THE GROUND

Belarus accused of 'weaponising' migrants as thousands stranded at EU border

Migrants are caught between Polish and Belarusian security forces at the border. © FRANCE 24 screen grab

EU countries have accused Belarus of flying in migrants from the Middle East and Asia and then sending them to the border – this, allegedly, in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Alexander Lukashenko’s regime. Lithuania and Poland have responded by reinforcing border security and, controversially, resorting to pushbacks. In the Belarusian capital, our correspondent Gulliver Cragg caught up with some of those who were promised an easy way to the EU, and ended up disappointed.