EXCLUSIVE

'There are still huge crowds around the edge of Kabul's airport'

"There are still huge crowds around the edge of Kabul's airport", FRANCE 24 Senior Reporter Catherine Norris-Trent reports from the Afghan capital on the ongoing evacuation effort and life in the city under Taliban control. G7 leaders will meet virtually to discuss extending the August 31 deadline for leaving Afghanistan on Tuesday, despite a warning from the Taliban that the existing date is a "red line".