FRANCE 24 IN KABUL

Exclusive: Images of deserted Kabul airport hours after US withdrawal

Senior correspondent Cyril Payen reporting live from Kabul airport on Tuesday, August 31. © FRANCE 24

On Tuesday morning, just hours after the final US troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war, Kabul airport is at a standstill. After days of chaotic evacuations, the Taliban triumphantly marched onto the barren tarmac to mark their victory. FRANCE 24’s senior correspondent Cyril Payen, one of the rare foreign journalists still on the ground, reports from what he says is “no man’s land”.