ON THE GROUND

Louisiana residents seek to rebuild from Ida – without power or drinking water

Video by: Pierrick LEURENT

Hundreds of thousands of Louisianans sweltered in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on Tuesday with no electricity, no tap water, precious little gasoline and no clear idea of when things might improve. FRANCE 24’s Eric Pape and Pierrick Leurent report from Houma and New Orleans, where high temperatures threaten to inflame an already tense situation.