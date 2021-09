ON THE GROUND

Grieving families seek justice in Marseille districts blighted by poverty, turf wars

Amine Kessaci’s brother was murdered in a shoot-out in the northern neighbourhoods of Marseille last December. © FRANCE 24

French President Emmanuel Macron was due in Marseille on Wednesday to unveil a multi-million-euro plan to tackle the drug crime and gang violence plaguing the city's northern districts. FRANCE 24’s James Creedon and Karina Chabour spoke to the families of victims of Marseille's murderous turf wars, who are demanding justice for their loved ones. For them, Macron's rescue plan comes too late.