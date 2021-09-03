France 24's Jessica Le Masurier reports on flooding in Mamaroneck, New York

Hurricane Ida sparked flash floods in New York. One of the hardest hit areas was Mamaroneck in Westchester county, where the water reached up to 14 feet. 13 year-old Valentina's home is now uninhabitable. "It's not fair that us young people are the ones who have to deal with global warming," she told France 24. Valentina may not be able to go to the local high school anymore if her family has to move to another area. "It's horrible," she said, "I have to lose everything because of something that's not my fault."