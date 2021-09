World’s first hydrogen train comes to France

Alstom's Coradia iLint hydrogen-powered train is tested in Petite-Forét, France, on September 6, 2021. © AFP / France 24

Video by: Sam BALL

The world’s first hydrogen passenger train made its debut on the French railways on Monday, September 6, with the country’s transport minister hailing it as the future of green public transport. Built by French firm Alstom and already in service in Germany, the train uses a fuel cell to convert hydrogen stored in its roof into electricity, with the only emissions produced coming in the form of steam and water.