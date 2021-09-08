9/11

Beyond the 11th, American stories: 9/11 in the skin (part 1 of 4)

Beyond the 11th (1/4) © Juliette Montilly

Four planes hijacked, nearly 3,000 dead and then there were the images, which the whole shocked world witnessed live. On September 11, 2001, the world was turned upside down. Twenty years later, FRANCE 24 went to meet Americans directly impacted by that fateful day. They tell the stories of their life after 9/11. In this first episode, we meet Brian, Ken and Johnny. As part of their recovery and to pay tribute to the event, they all had the same idea: to tattoo 9/11 on their skin.