'They destroyed everything': Taliban tour 'last CIA base' in Afghanistan

A former US military base near Kabul, Afghanistan, on September 7, 2021. © AFP / FRANCE 24

Video by: Sam BALL

Charred ruins and rubble are all that is left of what was purportedly the last CIA base in Afghanistan and once one of the most secure sites in the country. This week, Taliban commanders toured the former base as they celebrated their rapid recapture of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops.