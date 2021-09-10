9/11

Beyond the11th, American stories (part 2/4): The children of 9/11

Beyond the 11h: The children of 9/11 © Juliette Montilly

Four planes hijacked, nearly 3,000 dead and then there were the images, which the whole shocked world witnessed live. On September 11, 2001, the world was turned upside down. Twenty years later, FRANCE 24 went to meet Americans directly impacted by that fateful day. They tell the stories of their life after. In this second episode, we meet Jake, Lisa and Nicholas, for whom the past 20 years have meant missing someone. They are just a few of the 3,000-plus people who lost a parent on 9/11.