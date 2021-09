9/11

Beyond the 11th, American stories (part 4/4): The day everyone remembers

The day everyone remembers © Juliette Montilly

Four planes hijacked, nearly 3,000 dead and then there were the images, which the whole shocked world witnessed live. Twenty years later, FRANCE 24 went to meet Americans directly impacted by that fateful day everyone remembers. We asked them all the same question: where were you on 9/11? Through their testimonies, relive the day that changed the world.