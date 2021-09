Wrapping up the Arc de Triomphe: Late artist's vision become a reality

The Arc de Triomphe in Paris on September 12, 2021. © AFP / FRANCE 24

This weekend, workers began covering Paris's Arc de Triomphe in giant sheets of fabric as part of an art installation paying tribute to the late artist Christo. Over the coming days, the 50-metre high, 19th century arch will be wrapped in some 25,000 square metre of silver-blue fabric, bringing to fruition a long-term ambition of Christo's that he was unable to complete before his death last year.